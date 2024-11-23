LETTER: Tick Segerblom proposes a county tax increase

What a surprise. Mr Segerblom belongs in California, where they would welcome him with open arms.

In response to your Thursday editorial, “Sales tax increase sputters at the County Commission”:

It certainly is no surprise that Commissioner Tick “I never met a tax I didn’t like” Segerblom would be proposing a sales tax increase to combat homeless encampments. After all, Mr. Segerblom, as a legislator in Carson City, was on board for the commerce tax, which was the largest tax in the state of Nevada at the time. He was also the driving force behind getting marijuana legalized for recreational use — much to the detriment of public safety — solely for tax purposes.

More recently, he supported an increase in the state sales tax for road improvements, yet his constituents had to take it upon themselves to fix potholes on Sloan Drive.

Fortunately, more reasonable minds on the commission rejected this ludicrous proposal, fully realizing that the massive inflation that President Joe Biden caused is still lingering.

I also find Mr. Segerblom’s comment that “I personally believe that people in my district would support a sales tax increase if it meant we could eliminate the homeless encampments” highly questionable. Mr. Segerblom believes all problems can be solved simply by increasing taxes. That is how endless government bureaucracies and ratholes get established, much to the taxpayers’ chagrin.

Mr. Segerblom belongs in California, where they would welcome him with open arms. In the meantime, Clark County taxpayers can get a sigh of relief by knowing that he will be term limited in a short period of time. The trouble is, how much damage can he do before then? Time will tell.