LETTER: Time for a fair tax system

The best explanation for how the fair tax lowers taxes while increasing federal revenue: participation. Because the federal government has used the income tax as a weapon, it is too easy to manipulate. Add in all the non-participation by people doing business off the books, and it’s clear the income tax has been a failure. Look no further than the national debt and runaway spending with no way for the citizens to change the behavior of the corrupted federal government.

It is well documented that Donald Trump does not know what the fair tax is. This needs to change. While Congress and the Senate are playing footsies regarding waste and taxes, it would be an excellent time to have public debate on why the fair tax should replace the income tax.