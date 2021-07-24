97°F
LETTER: Time to mandate the COVID vaccine

William T. Childs Henderson
July 23, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)

People who are not vaccinated against COVID are clogging our health facilities and damaging our economy by scaring away customers. Vaccine incentives are not working. Common sense is not working. A mask mandate would be a Band-Aid at best and punishes those of us who are vaccinated.

It is time for our state government officials to declare the unvaccinated a public health nuisance and mandate shots. If they would require proof of vaccination for major public events; bus, train and air travel; and entry to casinos, the shot-resistant would line up pretty quick.

