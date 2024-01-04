LETTER: Trump, ballots and politics

(Getty Images)

In five short sentences in his Dec. 26 letter Jason Brent proclaims that Donald Trump’s removal from Colorado ballot was nothing about politics but was instead a clear interpretation of the U.S. Constitution as applied to the former president’s conduct on Jan. 6. But this raises some questions.

So it is all politics as to why Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Rhode Island rejected attempts to remove Mr. Trump from the ballot? So it is all politics when legal experts from both sides agree that Colorado’s decision is flawed? So it is all politics as to why three of seven Colorado justices voted against striking Mr. Trump from the ballot? So it will be all politics if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Colorado’s ruling? You cannot paint half a picture and declare it a masterpiece.