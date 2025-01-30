LETTER: Trump is a welcome change

Recently, letter writer Jerry Sturdivant criticized supporters of Donald Trump for being duped into buying his bold claims that everything would be fixed “on day one.” The majority of Trump voters understand he sets expectations impossibly high to focus attention on the issues involved. What we appreciate most about his approach are the immediate “day one” actions taken to address problems such as energy costs, inflation and border security, knowing results won’t be immediate. It is a welcome change from the previous administration, which refused to acknowledge those problems even existed, much less offering solutions to solve them.