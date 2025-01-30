42°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump is a welcome change

President Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an ...
President Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Too many boulders in local park landscaping
Mike Morgan Las Vegas
January 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Recently, letter writer Jerry Sturdivant criticized supporters of Donald Trump for being duped into buying his bold claims that everything would be fixed “on day one.” The majority of Trump voters understand he sets expectations impossibly high to focus attention on the issues involved. What we appreciate most about his approach are the immediate “day one” actions taken to address problems such as energy costs, inflation and border security, knowing results won’t be immediate. It is a welcome change from the previous administration, which refused to acknowledge those problems even existed, much less offering solutions to solve them.

