LETTER: Trump talks like his favorite dictator

So Mr. Make America Great is planning to start wars with Denmark and Panama as soon as he takes his seat in the Oval Office. He plans to snatch the Panama Canal and take Greenland away from Denmark. I guess he wants to grow the size of America by attacking other countries. Just like his favorite dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to increase the size of his country by taking over Ukraine.

The Ukraine war has cost the Soviets hundreds of thousands of casualties so far. I hope our troops do not suffer losses like this when our fearless and brainless leader starts his fights. Is this why so many Republicans voted Donald Trump into office, because America hasn’t been in a war for several years now? Is this how you make America great again, by attacking other countries?

America made a mistake voting Putin’s pal into power. Democrats are not as insane as Republicans. The future is not looking bright for our country.