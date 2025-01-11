LETTER: Trump wins bout with Zuckerberg
It’s so transparently obvious that it’s laughable Zuckerberg id doing it to save himself from scrutiny by cozying up to Mr. Trump.
Did Mark Zuckerberg truly have an epiphany, a revelation of sorts that made him do an altruistic 180-degree turnabout regarding free expression on Meta (Facebook/Instagram)? Nah, he’s simply chumming up to Donald Trump, whom he banned four years ago from his platforms. He’s a lefty through and through and made a purely business decision to keep the heat off of him now that a new regime will be in charge.
It’s so transparently obvious that it’s laughable he’s doing it to save himself from scrutiny by cozying up to Mr. Trump. The Mar-a-Lago visit was evidence of that. In what universe would pre-Trump election Zuckerberg contribute $1 million to Mr. Trump’s inaugural fund? He’s got to be holding his nose giving up that dough to a political rival. The frosting on top of all this is that Dana White, the Trump MAGA super supporter, will be installed on the board of Meta ostensibly to keep a close eye on any shenanigans. Mr. Zuckerberg seems to be quite adept at groveling.
Mr. Trump worked his tail off to strategize and regain the presidency. So I concur with George Peppard, who used to say on a popular ’80s TV show, “I love it when a plan comes together.”