LETTER: Trump wins bout with Zuckerberg

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
January 10, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Did Mark Zuckerberg truly have an epiphany, a revelation of sorts that made him do an altruistic 180-degree turnabout regarding free expression on Meta (Facebook/Instagram)? Nah, he’s simply chumming up to Donald Trump, whom he banned four years ago from his platforms. He’s a lefty through and through and made a purely business decision to keep the heat off of him now that a new regime will be in charge.

It’s so transparently obvious that it’s laughable he’s doing it to save himself from scrutiny by cozying up to Mr. Trump. The Mar-a-Lago visit was evidence of that. In what universe would pre-Trump election Zuckerberg contribute $1 million to Mr. Trump’s inaugural fund? He’s got to be holding his nose giving up that dough to a political rival. The frosting on top of all this is that Dana White, the Trump MAGA super supporter, will be installed on the board of Meta ostensibly to keep a close eye on any shenanigans. Mr. Zuckerberg seems to be quite adept at groveling.

Mr. Trump worked his tail off to strategize and regain the presidency. So I concur with George Peppard, who used to say on a popular ’80s TV show, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

John Macdonald Las Vegas

Lithium is an essential mineral in the effort to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide. Getting it from China is not the answer.

John Fields Las Vegas

Anyone, including those in the media, who refers to Mr. Trump as a convicted felon is attempting to legitimize the illegitimate and deserves the label “fascist” themselves.

Bob Morrison Las Vegas

The Jan. 6 rioters, pardons and the death penalty.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A gun in every household?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Everyone having hand guns will ultimately return us to the era of the “fast draw,” as opposed to working for a fast police response.

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
LETTER: Canaries in the coal mines
Donald Cleland Las Vegas

Recent acts such as the fatal shooting of a health care CEO in New York and at Trump International in Las Vegas are the symptoms of a failing society. They are the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
LETTER: On the move
Tom Mooney Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

People move from blue to red states for more than lower taxes.

