Letters

LETTER: Trump’s deportations, while popular, have a price

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum betw ...
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls in 2023 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Robert Goodwin Henderson
January 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The Trump administration has initiated its policy of mass deportation, which the majority of Americans favor. But this action, according to news sources, has driven many agricultural field workers into hiding — leaving farms without the resources to harvest crops.

This situation has forced Florida orange growers to leave a significant amount of oranges to rot on trees. This creates a shortage and prices increase.

Soon California farmers will be confronted with the same dilemma. Americans then must choose between aggressive deportations or inflationary food prices.

