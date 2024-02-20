61°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s great idea? The real president already thought of it.

Graham Haig Toronto, Ontario
February 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated February 20, 2024 - 12:20 pm
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
In his Saturday letter to the editor, Bob Valentine says that Donald Trump has an excellent idea: Enact a lend-lease program for Ukraine. Has Mr. Trump already forgotten H.R. 7611 (www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/7611?s=3&r=42), the lend-lease program for Ukraine already signed by the real president?

In light of this new information, I think Mr. Valentine should change his vote.

