LETTER: Trump’s great idea? The real president already thought of it.

In his Saturday letter to the editor, Bob Valentine says that Donald Trump has an excellent idea: Enact a lend-lease program for Ukraine. Has Mr. Trump already forgotten H.R. 7611 (www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/7611?s=3&r=42), the lend-lease program for Ukraine already signed by the real president?

In light of this new information, I think Mr. Valentine should change his vote.