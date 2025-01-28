43°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the ...
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Bret West Henderson
January 27, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The best news I’ve seen so far this year was buried on page 1XB of Friday’s Review-Journal. Pam Hemphill, convicted for her role in storming the Capitol, has rejected Donald Trump’s pardon. She says “the pardon is a slap in their face,” referring to the Capitol Police officers, the rule of law and to our nation.

I agree that the people who stormed the Capitol should have remained in prison. The pardons were truly a slap in the face to law-abiding American citizens. For Mr. Trump to call these people “hostages” was garbage. I watched the invasion of our Capitol and was sickened — but not nearly as sickened as I was seeing these people pardoned and their sentences commuted.

Ms. Hemphill taking responsibility for her actions is admirable. I commend Ms. Hemphill for her integrity. I hope others take note.

