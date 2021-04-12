LETTER: Uber and Lyft driving shortage

In response to your recent story on Uber and Lyft:

I am retired and worked about eight hours on weekends. Because I have physical problems, I cannot do much more, but I made some extra money and got out of the house.

I have been told by many riders that they see a lot of drivers such as me who work part time. When COVID hit and the shutdown happened, I decided I had had enough. Too risky. I am sure a lot of older drivers feel the same. Perhaps when everyone gets vaccinated, the drivers will return.