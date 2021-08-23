LETTER: Understandable frustration toward those who won’t get the vaccinations

The recent past has proven — and the present is proving — that COVID vaccinations have been preventing heartaches and loss of life.

In regard to the Aug. 17 in which Doug Von Heeder talks about hatred toward the unvaccinated and talks about how “not knowing history leads to the repetition of history”: I would like to point out that part of our history is that multiple vaccinations have been carried out for decades and have averted much less infectious and/or catastrophic diseases than COVID-19.

I believe that the hatred he talks about is the frustration voiced by people who cannot understand that fellow citizens care so little about their families, their neighbors and their communities. The recent past has proven — and the present is proving — that COVID vaccinations have been preventing heartaches and loss of life.