LETTER: Unemployment woes continue

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. UI claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account. The automated process is available 24/7.

I’m not sure what is going on in the our local unemployment offices, but my experience with them has been strange at best. I filed an initial claim for a wrongful termination on April 24 with DETR.

Three days later I filed a grievance with the Culinary union. The union was able to arrange several meetings with my previous employer, set up and complete litigations, then finally get me a severance pay over the termination by July 22. Here we are at four months later, and my unemployment is in the dreaded “still pending resolution.”

I have called several times, waited through the three minutes of mandatory PSO only to get a message saying no one can take my call. Fortunately I had saved money that got me through to my next job; however those savings are exhausted. How is this system the best the state can give its people?