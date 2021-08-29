98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Unemployment woes continue

Josh Lee Marrujo Las Vegas
August 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. UI clai ...
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. UI claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account. The automated process is available 24/7.

I’m not sure what is going on in the our local unemployment offices, but my experience with them has been strange at best. I filed an initial claim for a wrongful termination on April 24 with DETR.

Three days later I filed a grievance with the Culinary union. The union was able to arrange several meetings with my previous employer, set up and complete litigations, then finally get me a severance pay over the termination by July 22. Here we are at four months later, and my unemployment is in the dreaded “still pending resolution.”

I have called several times, waited through the three minutes of mandatory PSO only to get a message saying no one can take my call. Fortunately I had saved money that got me through to my next job; however those savings are exhausted. How is this system the best the state can give its people?

MOST READ
1
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder, Hae Un Lee, dies at 79
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder, Hae Un Lee, dies at 79
2
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
3
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
4
2 shot at Henderson gas station
2 shot at Henderson gas station
5
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval ...
LETTER: Blame Trump for Afghanistan
Cesar Fernando Lumba Las Vegas

Shrill critics of Biden’s policies in Afghanistan miss this.