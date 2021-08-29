LETTER: Unemployment woes continue
I’m not sure what is going on in the our local unemployment offices, but my experience with them has been strange at best. I filed an initial claim for a wrongful termination on April 24 with DETR.
Three days later I filed a grievance with the Culinary union. The union was able to arrange several meetings with my previous employer, set up and complete litigations, then finally get me a severance pay over the termination by July 22. Here we are at four months later, and my unemployment is in the dreaded “still pending resolution.”
I have called several times, waited through the three minutes of mandatory PSO only to get a message saying no one can take my call. Fortunately I had saved money that got me through to my next job; however those savings are exhausted. How is this system the best the state can give its people?