LETTER: Universal free lunches at school help parents

Phil Jung Las Vegas
August 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press confer ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I might be considered middle-class. Many of us with children and those in the lower-class appreciate the little money that Gov. Steve Sisolak is putting back in our pocket by providing free lunches to children in public schools (Review-Journal Aug. 13 editorial). This will ensure that children are getting nutritious meals and not going hungry during their schooling.

As to the point of feeding children of the upper class and multi-millionaires, I don’t think these children are going to public schools. If the children of the upper class and multi-millionaires are going to public schools, then it begs the question of why taxpayers are paying for their educations. So I disagree with you editorial that Gov. Sisolak is bragging about welfare for the rich.

Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Hundreds turn out for Daiso store opening in Downtown Summerlin
