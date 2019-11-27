LETTER: UNLV football in need of dramatic change

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

The UNLV football program is in terrible shape. I am sure coach Tony Sanchez tried his hardest to do his best with what he is given. It has to be frustrating to try to do a job with only half the necessary tools. So Mr. Sanchez took the blame for a losing season and will be replaced with another coach again.

When will it be time for UNLV to take the blame?

With the Raiders coming, maybe it’s time to make a serious change. UNLV needs a new athletic director, a new football coach, a new name for the football team (maybe the UNLV Raiders) and a new logo.

It’s important to have players want to come here rather than UNLV recruiters trying to talk them into coming. Even with a new stadium, nothing will change as long as you have the same old program. UNLV has one chance to get this right and the time to do it.