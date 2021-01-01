LETTER: Vaccine issue gets bogged down in political correctness

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Review-Journal reported Sunday that the 27 nations of the European Union are now receiving coronavirus vaccine, and all are putting their most vulnerable citizens first. The United Kingdom has already been doing the same, vaccinating people older than 80 without considering underlying medical conditions. Germany, too, is beginning with those over 80, and France will prioritize the elderly.

They are correct to do so. If their priority is to bring down the death rate, then vaccinate those who are most likely to die. An eighth-grader who understands arithmetic can see this. But Gov. Steve Sisolak apparently can’t or won’t.

A staggering eight out of every 10 deaths from coronavirus occur in over 65. As if that isn’t enough, people older than 75 with the virus are hospitalized eight to 13 times more often than an infected 29-year old. Vaccinating the elderly has a beneficial effect on everyone. It will quickly reduce the number of seriously ill cases in ICUs and conserve the precious resources of expert medical personnel and available beds. More Americans of all ages will survive as a result.

If the vaccines are as effective as advertised, they will cut deaths by nearly 80 percent directly and another 10 percent by freeing resources for younger people and allowing time for everybody who wants a vaccine to get one. In three months we can have this virus under control. But only if we follow the science and refuse to bow to political correctness.