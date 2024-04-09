LETTER: Vocational education should be even more attractive

Lower costs and drop unnecessary classes. Vocational schools might increase their enrollment further if they quit requiring college courses as part of their curriculum.

In response to your Wednesday editorial: Vocational schools might increase their enrollment further if they quit requiring college courses as part of their curriculum. I have seen two-year vocational programs requiring college English, psychology, etc. A person who who wants to learn to fix cars shouldn’t have to take college English or psychology. Vocational schools should also not cost as much as a four-year institution.

Fix these two things, and the enrollment will increase beyond 16 percent.