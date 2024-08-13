95°F
Letters

LETTER: Was Joe Biden an effective president?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Russell Boyd Las Vegas
August 12, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The letter from Bret West headlined “How weird” references Ron Stegner’s Aug. 1 letter attributing high gasoline prices and the price of food to Joe Biden. Mr. West states that presidents have “little or no” control over these things. He goes on to mention the record low unemployment rate and record high stock market.

When Mr. Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and canceled federal land oil leases to the energy companies, we, once again, became energy-dependent on foreign countries. When that happens, the cost of gasoline goes up. It costs more to move goods. That cost is passed onto you and me, the consumers.

As for the record unemployment rate and the high stock market, that was in place when Mr. Biden took office.

Mr. West states that Mr. Biden was an effective president. I’m not sure about Mr. West’s definition of “effective,” but Mr. Biden effectively let in millions of illegals and tons of illegal drugs and effectively raised inflation to record levels affecting every family in America.

