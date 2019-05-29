74°F
Letters

LETTER: Water authority conservation advertisement glorifes violence

Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas
May 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2019 - 9:28 pm

Your Thursday article on our unseasonably cool May weather makes mention of the Southern Nevada Water Authority conservation campaign. The article notes that the campaign features “Vegas Golden Knights tough guy Ryan Reaves cheerfully slamming irresponsible water users into walls and through windows.”

Are we kidding? The water authority featured a similarly violent ad some years ago. That ad was removed, and this one should be also. Violence is enough of a problem without “cheerfully” making light of it again.

