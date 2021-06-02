LETTER: We need a school superintendent with standards

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A fish rots from the head down. Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has set a backward pace for our students. Should students set their own deadlines and choices of learning and still get passable or better grades as mentioned in Mr. Jara’s May 23 commentary?

Will employers accept a lax commitment when the job has to get done within the time allotted? Will Mr. Jara accept remuneration a month late because payroll couldn’t get around to it?

After Mr. Jara’s year and one half are complete, the district needs a superintendent from the old school of learning that had standards. Generally, people rise or fall to meet those standards. Currently, the district does not set standards necessary to rise above its national bottom ranking. A big part of vast improvement must come from a home and school team working together as Mr. Jose Gamez, Heart of Education award-winning teacher stated, “It’s important to form relationships with their parents or guardians. In many cases, that bond works wondrously.”