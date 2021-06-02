88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: We need a school superintendent with standards

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
June 1, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @roo ...
Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A fish rots from the head down. Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has set a backward pace for our students. Should students set their own deadlines and choices of learning and still get passable or better grades as mentioned in Mr. Jara’s May 23 commentary?

Will employers accept a lax commitment when the job has to get done within the time allotted? Will Mr. Jara accept remuneration a month late because payroll couldn’t get around to it?

After Mr. Jara’s year and one half are complete, the district needs a superintendent from the old school of learning that had standards. Generally, people rise or fall to meet those standards. Currently, the district does not set standards necessary to rise above its national bottom ranking. A big part of vast improvement must come from a home and school team working together as Mr. Jose Gamez, Heart of Education award-winning teacher stated, “It’s important to form relationships with their parents or guardians. In many cases, that bond works wondrously.”

MOST READ
1
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
2
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
4
No Raider has more to prove than this third-year safety
No Raider has more to prove than this third-year safety
5
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Time to amend the Second Amendment
Alfred Dushman Las Vegas

Gun violence is out of control. It is the responsibility of the government to keep us safe. Local, state and federal governments have all failed in this responsibility.