Letters

LETTER: We shouldn’t need to rely on the guardrails

Steve Danning Las Vegas
January 20, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Your Jan. 14 editorial (“Biden repels, so he pounds Trump”) admits that the violence which occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was a “fiasco” and that Donald Trump behaved “shamefully.” The editorial then incredulously claims that the “guardrails” of American government held that day and prevented the hostile crowd from overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

That assertion completely disregards the fact that the violence stopped not because of the alleged guardrails, but only after Mr. Trump reluctantly intervened and told the protesters to leave the Capitol. He did so after acquiescing for three hours while watching the carnage unfold on television and condoning it through his inaction.

It has been said that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” In that light, perhaps Review-Journal readers will realize that it is more prudent to elect someone other than Mr. Trump than it is to elect Mr. Trump again while hoping that “guardrails” would mitigate the harm that he is so capable of infliciting.

THE LATEST
LETTER: Las Vegans face a challenge on the local roads
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

You can’t drive a mile on the roads without noticing drivers breaking traffic regulations or laws. The danger of accident, injury or death is present on the roads all the time.

LETTER: A legitimate protest that went south
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Jan. 6 started as a protest over legitimate concerns regarding the election that quickly turned into a riot.

LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The leaders of the Nevada Republican Party have decided that, no matter what, Donald Trump is their nominee.

LETTER: Outright censorship
Brian Covey Las Vegas

Left-leaning media terrified that Trump might win.

LETTER: Higher prices and the minimum wage
Joann Simmons Henderson

I’m happy for the workers got wage increases, and I hope it continues slowly over the next few years.

LETTER: Titus astounded at brazen shoplifters
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

If Rep. Titus really wants to do something to change this type of behavior, there’s a very simple solution. Tell the citizens of Nevada to stop voting for Democrats.

LETTER: Snow day
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

D.C. workers sent home over 2 inches of white stuff.

