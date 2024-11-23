LETTER: What a country!

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

In Thursday’s Review-Journal, I noted with interest that Attorney General Aaron Ford vows to “protect the rights” of “undocumented immigrants” (illegals) who reside in Nevada. Excuse me, what rights? Does that mean if I enter another person’s home without legally being asked in, I cannot be removed and, as Mr. Ford advises in the article, can refuse to answer questions?

What a great America this has become, and continues to be, for people who choose the flout our laws and are being protected by decisions that boggle the mind.