51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: What a country!

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum betw ...
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: On transgender Americans and bathrooms
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Democrats still searching for answers
"Tick" Segerblom. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tick Segerblom proposes a county tax increase
(Getty Images)
LETTER: More carnage on Las Vegas roads
Darlene Nix Henderson
November 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In Thursday’s Review-Journal, I noted with interest that Attorney General Aaron Ford vows to “protect the rights” of “undocumented immigrants” (illegals) who reside in Nevada. Excuse me, what rights? Does that mean if I enter another person’s home without legally being asked in, I cannot be removed and, as Mr. Ford advises in the article, can refuse to answer questions?

What a great America this has become, and continues to be, for people who choose the flout our laws and are being protected by decisions that boggle the mind.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Can’t we all just get along?
Al Garth Las Vegas

Funny how, when the left is no longer in power, they want to play nice in the sandbox.

Rep. Matt Gaetz. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”

MORE STORIES