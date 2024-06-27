96°F
Letters

LETTER: What happens when you assume?

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Glass houses
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Investing in news
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Trump owes an apology
(Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
LETTER: What will the California government mess up next?
A.J. Maimbourg Las Vegas
June 26, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2024 - 9:00 pm

After reading Kirk Christopher Moll’s recent letter, I am compelled to remind him and all of the other anti-Trump Democrats of a very important comparison in regard to their constantly claiming that Donald Trump would never have won the 2016 election had his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels been exposed. I will highlight that Joe Biden would never have won the past election had his corrupt son’s laptop been exposed rather than the administration hiding it and claiming it was all Russian interference.

If you are going to assume for one, you must assume for all.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Glass houses
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Both sides of the road are filled with potholes of corruption.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Investing in news
Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah

Review-Journal interns offer hope.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Trump owes an apology
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

Trump has never conceded. There is no proof that the election was illegitimate or voter fraud was an issue. Where is his and his party’s apology?

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Big government is a necessity
Don Ellis Henderson

Don’t let the big corporations tell you your life would be better without big government regulation or laws. I have been there and done that.

FILE - Baseball great Willie Mays. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
LETTER: A legend passes
Randy Klein Henderson

It’s with a very heavy heart that I received news that the greatest ball player of all time and an ambassador of the game has been brought up to the major leagues at the age of 93.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File
LETTER: The truth about McDonald’s and prices
Michael Gonda Chicago The writer is senior vice president and chief impact officer of North America for McDonald’s USA

Any hikes are closely connected to the increase of costs to run restaurants.

