LETTER: What happens when you assume?

If you are going to assume for one, you must assume for all.

After reading Kirk Christopher Moll’s recent letter, I am compelled to remind him and all of the other anti-Trump Democrats of a very important comparison in regard to their constantly claiming that Donald Trump would never have won the 2016 election had his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels been exposed. I will highlight that Joe Biden would never have won the past election had his corrupt son’s laptop been exposed rather than the administration hiding it and claiming it was all Russian interference.

