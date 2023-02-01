40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Where are our road work priorities?

Frank R. DiNicola Henderson
January 31, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For weeks, highway work crews having been moving dirt and rocks around the on-ramps and offramps of Horizon Road, College Drive and Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson. They’re also putting up large, gaudy metal structures and sculptures, some with pictures of animals on them. All the while, much-traveled roads, such as Horizon Ridge, that are in bad need of repair and resurfacing are totally Ignored.

In addition there are plans to reduce Boulder Highway to two lanes on both sides. That’s a traffic nightmare waiting to happen. Will they also refurbish the center median with bushes and trees, obscuring the vision of drivers looking for people trying to walk across the highway? And will they finally put much-needed adequate lighting on Boulder Highway, which is one of the country’s darkest and deadliest roadways?

Somebody needs to get their priorities straight.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
5
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?
LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?
LETTER: Raiders have been lame for two decades
LETTER: Raiders have been lame for two decades
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski