LETTER: Where are our road work priorities?

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For weeks, highway work crews having been moving dirt and rocks around the on-ramps and offramps of Horizon Road, College Drive and Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson. They’re also putting up large, gaudy metal structures and sculptures, some with pictures of animals on them. All the while, much-traveled roads, such as Horizon Ridge, that are in bad need of repair and resurfacing are totally Ignored.

In addition there are plans to reduce Boulder Highway to two lanes on both sides. That’s a traffic nightmare waiting to happen. Will they also refurbish the center median with bushes and trees, obscuring the vision of drivers looking for people trying to walk across the highway? And will they finally put much-needed adequate lighting on Boulder Highway, which is one of the country’s darkest and deadliest roadways?

Somebody needs to get their priorities straight.