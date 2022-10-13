LETTER: Where’s all the young blood?

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

There has been a lot made of President Joe Biden’s age — he’ll be 80 next month — and mistakes he has made, especially when giving speeches. Do I believe he’s too old? Maybe. I have trouble even thinking he might run again in 2024. I’m not trying to single him out. Remember, if Donald Trump runs again, he’ll be 78 if elected. Please, no. Also many members of Congress — Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, for instance — are getting too old.

I’m 73, and I make mistakes and forget things. It’s called getting older. Yes, there is a lot of wisdom and experience from growing old, but our leaders need to be clear-minded in their thought processes.

Why can’t we find someone young with new ideas about how to lead this country? It’s the same old faces with no new ideas except how to promote their political parties with total disregard for the future of America. Please, will someone with a fresh outlook on America step forward to save our country.