LETTER: Which Trump should we listen to?

In response to Debra J. Saunders’ Wednesday column, “In Biden’s final days, Trump already talks like he’s president”:

I’m curious as to which Donald Trump voice we should listen. Should we listen when Mr. Trump says “all hell is going to break out” if the Hamas hostages aren’t home by his inauguration date? Or should we listen to his former statement that “we are building a wall and Mexico will pay for it”? Or possibly his most recent diatribe that Liz Cheney and the Jan. 6 committee should be convicted and put in jail. Talk about retribution for his haters. Or maybe we should go back to Jan. 6, 2021, when he encouraged his followers to “walk down to the Capitol,” adding “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

It’s hard to follow Ms. Saunders’ fascination with a guy who is not yet inaugurated, but as a leader has made threats and exaggerated the truth more than any human being alive.