49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Which Trump should we listen to?

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada should up the penalties for animal cruelty
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Biden and the IG reports
Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
LETTER: Alleged CEO killer faces terrorism charges
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?
Roy Berger Las Vegas
December 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Debra J. Saunders’ Wednesday column, “In Biden’s final days, Trump already talks like he’s president”:

I’m curious as to which Donald Trump voice we should listen. Should we listen when Mr. Trump says “all hell is going to break out” if the Hamas hostages aren’t home by his inauguration date? Or should we listen to his former statement that “we are building a wall and Mexico will pay for it”? Or possibly his most recent diatribe that Liz Cheney and the Jan. 6 committee should be convicted and put in jail. Talk about retribution for his haters. Or maybe we should go back to Jan. 6, 2021, when he encouraged his followers to “walk down to the Capitol,” adding “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

It’s hard to follow Ms. Saunders’ fascination with a guy who is not yet inaugurated, but as a leader has made threats and exaggerated the truth more than any human being alive.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus, where has he been for the past four years?

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …
John Macdonald Las Vegas

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Jimmy Gomes Las Vegas

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

MORE STORIES