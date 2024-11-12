LETTER: Why did Question 3 include ranked-choice?

I voted “yes” on Question 3, not for ranked-choice voting, but for a voice in the primary elections as an independent voter. Why does yes on Question 3 also include ranked choice? Just let independents vote in one primary only. This way, maybe we won’t have two undesirable choices that many complained about in the recent election.

It seems the hardcore in both parties are leaving us with choices we don’t want in elections. And no, I do not want to change my affiliation every time I want to vote in a primary