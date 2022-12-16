LETTER: Why is Gov. Sisolak bragging about affordable housing initiatives?

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

It always amazes me that, when politicians leave office, they go out touting a pet project that will or has consumed taxpayer money. All these housing projects that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s administration outlined last week using $500 million from the federal government is to whose profit or advantage? Definitely not the taxpayers.

With the shortage of water from Lake Mead, and the problems that Nevada Power had this past summer, isn’t it kind of narrow minded to do anything like this? I would think we should instead put a moratorium on building for awhile and use the $500 million for housing the homeless and putting them in community buildings not in use. We could also try to fix the power problems. I am sure that there are plenty of ways to better help all Nevadans than building more houses, casinos and ballparks.