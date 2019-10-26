LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense

I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

On Wednesday, Marlene Drozd suggests the government is trying to control us by using odometer checks (“Miles driven”). I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

Right now, the more affluent among us have electric or hybrid vehicles and pay no or little gas tax. This leaves the poor, senior citizens and the lower middle class to pay for all road maintenance and new construction. Switching to a mileage based system for road taxes, rather than the current gas tax, would be more fair. People would pay for what they use.