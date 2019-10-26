61°F
Letters

LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense

Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas
October 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2019 - 9:37 pm

On Wednesday, Marlene Drozd suggests the government is trying to control us by using odometer checks (“Miles driven”). I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

Right now, the more affluent among us have electric or hybrid vehicles and pay no or little gas tax. This leaves the poor, senior citizens and the lower middle class to pay for all road maintenance and new construction. Switching to a mileage based system for road taxes, rather than the current gas tax, would be more fair. People would pay for what they use.

LETTER: Congress, Nevada and surprise medical bills
W. Bradford Isaacs Las Vegas The writer, a medical doctor, is chairman of the clinical governance board for USAP-Nevada.

Accessing affordable, reliable health care can be a daunting task in Nevada. Reps. Lee and Horsford can make health care more affordable and accessible by tackling surprise medical billing.