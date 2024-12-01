46°F
Letters

LETTER: Yes, Biden made the country better off economically

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
LETTER: Give the sanctuary city mayors what they want
LETTER: The climate summit charade
John Schryver Henderson
November 30, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

In his Wednesday letter, Thomas Grigsby stated: Biden in a recent speech “said America is better off now than when he came into office. If that doesn’t show the American people that he is completely compromised, nothing will.”

When Mr. Biden came into office, thousands of Americans were dying every week from COVID. Things have improved in that regard since. Or perhaps he’s referring to economics. Since Mr. Biden took office, the Dow Industrials are up 43 percent. The Nasdaq is up 41 percent. Both well in excess of inflation. If you invest, if you have a 401(k) or IRA, you’re better off.

Inflation has been worldwide, exacerbated by the various effects of COVID. People are making higher wages to offset inflation. Unemployment is lower than when Mr. Biden took office. And GDP is higher than during the previous four years as well.

America is indeed better off. Based on all of this, views to the contrary are simply politically biased.

