So now we have school principals begging for money (“ Begging for a budget boost ,” Tuesday Review-Journal), while headlines rave about the piles of marijuana taxes raised in excess of predictions. We were sold the legalization story based on how much it would help the schools.

So now we have school principals begging for money (“Begging for a budget boost,” Tuesday Review-Journal), while headlines rave about the piles of marijuana taxes raised in excess of predictions. We were sold the legalization story based on how much it would help the schools.

Now we’re hearing that it does go into the school fund, but an equal amount is then taken out for other state spending.

Is that not what you call money laundering if private citizens do it?