Maybe it’s finally time to just ban all guns

Of course Wayne Allyn Root thinks the only way for everyone to guarantee their safety is to get rid of gun-free zones (Thursday column). He seriously believes that it is better to have armed guards in churches than it would be to consider better gun control laws.

Of course Mr. Root — and everyone else who apparently thinks the Second Amendment is the word of God and not just the word of some men from more than 200 years ago — always trot out Chicago and its high crime rate as an example of gun control not working. They also try the same old argument that bad guys will always find a way to get guns. Well, if they really believe that, then here’s a thought: Maybe it is finally time to just ban guns. After all, if there are no guns, then even the bad guys won’t be able to get them.

But that is never going to happen in my or Mr. Root’s lifetime because it will take a constitutional amendment. But maybe, just maybe, it is time to start moving in that direction. Maybe we start by banning certain types of guns such as assault rifles? In my opinion, that’s a better approach than having armed guards in church or having everyone walking around with their own gun.