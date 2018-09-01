Michael Cohen is an unreliable witness against the president

Michael Cohen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Anyone who could believe Michael Cohen has to be either extremely naive or a Trump hater to the degree that their rational thought is overshadowed by their hatred. Let’s see … Mr. Cohen’s office gets raided under what some would say was an unethical act, if not an illegal pretense. They apparently find items that may lead to his incarceration for several years.

But, wait. They tell him if he implicates Donald Trump in something that might be illegal, they’ll let him off lightly. I’m sure a sleazeball such as Mr. Cohen thought about this for possibly five seconds. Would he twist the facts about Mr. Trump? Of course.

This was about payouts to one or two women with whom Mr. Trump apparently had affairs years ago. Would anyone who voted for Mr. Trump be surprised by this? Would they have changed their vote? Only extreme lefties such as Richard L, Strickland (Monday letter) would suggest such a ridiculous possibility. And to suggest that the government should be considered illegitimate and essentially cease functioning is ludicrous.

Once again, the left is hoping that charging someone with a crime will stick in the minds of casual voters as a guilty verdict, no matter how reckless the charge was in the first place. Democrats in this state should stand up against this kind of politics. Sadly, they won’t.