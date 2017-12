AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

My perception as to why 44 percent of millennials would perhaps prefer socialism to capitalism? A good number of the 44 percent have been subsidized through capitalism for a majority of their lives and are now faced with the reality that they may have to “work” to support themselves and accept personal responsibility in a competitive economy. They would rather not deal with this task.

I have heard on several occasions from millennials how “work” interferes with their lifestyles.