President Donald Trump awards Miriam Adelson the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Las Vegas’ Miriam Adelson just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom (“Extraordinary Americans,” Saturday Review-Journal). President Donald Trump conferred the prestigious award to her and a handful of others in a special ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

As a new resident of Las Vegas, I am beaming with pride, as Miriam Adelson has excelled in many areas, including community service and the health profession.

A big round of applause to Miriam Adelson.