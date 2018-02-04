More money in my retirement check!

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I would like to personally thank Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Jacky Rosen for the $100-plus bump that I just received in my Air Force retirement check. I know that it was through their efforts the the “crumbs” being offered by the Republicans were turned into a substantial increase in my monthly check.

Oh, wait, that’s right. They were the ones who sat on their hands, just as they did during the recent State of the Union address, and did everything they could to derail the tax cuts that are already boosting the entire U.S. economy. I’ll be sure to remember their efforts when the next election comes around.