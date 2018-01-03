Nevada education funding not subject to judicial dictate

Nevada’s education funding system is non-discriminatory, caring and compassionate, with more resources going to those with the greatest need.

Regarding the Dec. 29 Review-Journal editorial, “Education funding,” and the related articles on Dec. 25, “School funding suit all but certain”:

No court in this country has any authority to dictate to a legislature what the level of education funding should be. To quote from Federalist Paper No. 78 by Alexander Hamilton, “The judiciary … has no influence over either the sword or the purse; no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of society; and can take no active resolution whatever.”

But in articles on education funding these days you can rest assured that Mr. Hamilton, who is currently a superstar on Broadway, won’t be getting any ink when it comes to his founding principle on the limits of judicial power. Instead you’ll get a long report filled with the moaning of people who, if Nevada tripled its education budget and raised taxes to fund it, would still be whining that it isn’t enough.

