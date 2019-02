Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times/TNS

We need to build the wall. We need to build the wall around Nevada to keep our own government out.

It is an outrage that oiur own government snuck weapons-grade plutonium was snuck into our state. First, the senator from Tennessee wants to ship all radioactive waste to Nevada and now this.

Since when did Nevada become America’s garbage dump? Apparently since last November. Build the wall.