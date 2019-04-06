(Thinkstock)

I disagree with letter writer Joe Schaerer about Assembly Bill 437, which would allow concealed carry without a permit. There are now 16 states with constitutional carry. We should be one of those states.

As an ex-deputy sheriff, I have seen a lot of low-income families who cannot afford the high cost of the permit system. We all know criminals don’t get permits to carry a gun. Yet most of these low-income people have had a lot of gun training through the military and in schools. So let’s get this bill passed so these people can protect themselves.