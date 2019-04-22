Nevada state workers and collective bargaining

In his Thursday letter to the editor, Gregg Johnson of East Moline, Ill., notes that he recently came to Nevada to inform state workers about the values of collective bargaining. He insinuates the “private” employee in Nevada is doing great, while the state employees may be living slightly above the poverty level.

First, if Nevada follows the example of Mr. Johnson’s home state, we can eventually become one of the two or three states with the largest budget deficits and unfunded future obligations.

Second, those in public service should be paid enough to live, for sure. But they should not be on a path to rise faster than the average taxpayer.

Last, we are still a free country. Individuals have the freedom to seek other employment if their bottom line is to make more money.