First, I’d like to say that my heart goes out to the family of the young man who was shot outside Canyon Ridge High School on Tuesday. Now, I’d like to address the ones who want to destroy our Second Amendment rights.

In the last paragraph of Wednesday’s front-page Review-Journal article, “Man, 18, killed in shooting outside NLV high school,” Mike Shoro and Meghin Delaney write that school police said, “Students gain access to guns by taking them from their parents or buying them online or on the streets.” You may want to re-read that last part — “on the streets” — again. It’s almost in every article you read in the news on this subject.

There are no background checks “on the streets.” There are no age restrictions “on the streets.” There are no licensing requirements “on the streets.” Do you understand where I’m going with this?

Bans will only take gun from the good guys, and maybe someday, you’ll need one of us to be armed to save your life.