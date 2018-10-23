Letters

Not all Hispanics will vote for Democrats this election

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
October 22, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m a Latino/Hispanic — whichever word you want to use — who migrated into this country legally 45 years ago. To me, this country is my home. I am surrounded with Latinos every day, and many, many of them are very thankful for all that President Donald Trump has done for this country. Yes, many of them are Democrats. And they are thankful they have good jobs now and have more money in their pockets.

Since Mr. Trump became president, the Latino unemployment rate is at a record low. That means Hispanics no longer have to depend on the government.

Many Democratic Latinos are going to vote in the upcoming election, but they will vote for a Republican.

