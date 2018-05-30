Paper’s endorsement of Steve Wolfson is puzzling

He should not have let his friend and employee off without any charges.

Your Wednesday editorial on the Clark County DA race left me confused. The conclusion that no change was needed in the DA’s office was not correct.

Steve Wolfson took an oath to prosecute criminals in accordance with the laws of Nevada. He should not have let his friend and employee off without any charges. The second mistake was not reporting it. If he had thought that it was OK to let this woman off, then he should have made it public. Instead he hid it.

It would have been better if you had just had no recommendation.