Pat Skorkowsky retires with Clark County School District in financial distress

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

In regard to a $68 million budget shortfall, outgoing Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky says, “This is an unfortunate situation which could result in a reduction in force and a special late spring surplus for the employee groups.” He then goes on to say, “We know this is a challenging time, and we appreciate your efforts as we work to improve the overall financial stability of the district.”

Six months ago, hundreds of support staff employees were surplused, and I was one of them. They eliminated the new position I had been put in only 10 months earlier, as well as three of my co-workers. Many found other positions. Many did not. This came after repeated cuts to the pay of support staff and teachers. The district, under Mr. Skorkowsky’s watch, has led us into this situation.

Mr. Skorkowsky is getting ready to retire with a hefty monthly pension check. I don’t see him suffering because of his mismanagement. He wants schools to cut further when they have been operating on a minimal budget for years? What about the livelihoods of teachers and staff who educate our state’s children? If you are so set on sacrifice, Mr. Skorkowsky, how about sacrificing some of that big fat retirement check instead of further hurting our district’s children and those who educate them?

I, for one, am glad the new superintendent who was chosen is from out of state. Maybe this time, we will have someone in charge who actually cares about us and the children placed in our care.