Planned Parenthood has a lot of money to throw around

A throwaway line in your editorial “Selective outrage” (Tuesday Review-Journal) raises a question. You state that Planned Parenthood spent $3 million to support the gubernatorial campaign of Ralph Northam, D-Va. If it has that much money to give away to a single campaign — and surely they spent more in support of others — by what chutzpah does it get to claim that women’s health will suffer if the government subsidies are reduced?

Maybe if Planned Parenthood officials stopped giving away their money to things that have nothing to do with women’s health care, they would be able to provide more and better health care without demanding more and more government subsidies. Which are, in fact, more and more of my and your tax money.