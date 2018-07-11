Letters

Review-Journal letter writer has especially serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

George Pucine Las Vegas
July 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

After reading Nadio Romeo’s Friday letter to the editor (“Trump swine”), it is now readily apparent that her Trump Derangement Syndrome has also led to a Maxine Waters Unhinged Syndrome. I would suggest to Ms. Romero that, for the next six years (yes, the deranged left has assured a Trump re-election in 2020), she either seek asylum south of the border in Mexico or north of the border in Canada.

In this manner, we Americans will not have to suffer any more of her self-aggrandizing assaults upon the democracy instituted for this republic by our Founding Fathers more than 240 years ago.

