Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I recently got the following quotes for a ride from my home in Summerlin to McCarran International Airport:

— Uber/Lyft: $21 average, five-minute pick up.

— Taxi: $31, pick up “about 30 minutes.”

I was still reluctant to try something new until I remembered the wise advice my mother used to give me: Donald, don’t be a jerk.