39°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Haley invites Americans to think beyond Black and white

By Ruben Navarrette Jr. Washington Post Writers Group
February 23, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republi ...
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Haley may be the first to take on former President Donald Trump, but a half-dozen or more high-profile Republicans are expected to join the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination contest over the coming months. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

All hail Nikki Haley! The value that the former South Carolina governor adds to the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination is enormous. It’s also not as simple as Black and white.

That’s the whole point. As she was growing up in South Carolina, Haley’s worldview was shaped not just by who she was — but also by what she wasn’t. She held an ambiguous place on the color line, as she acknowledged in her video announcing her White House bid. “The railroad tracks divided the town by race,” she said. “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not white. I was different.”

When it comes to electing presidents, America is not scared off by “different.” John F. Kennedy was the first Catholic president. Barack Obama was the first African American president. And Joe Biden is the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

I don’t know whether Haley would make a good president, but I am sure that her bid for the White House is good for the Republican Party. It also benefits the country as a whole.

For starters, Haley brings a refreshing splash of color to what is likely to be — if history is any guide — a boring Republican presidential field made up of mostly white males. Can’t you imagine the surreal spectacle of half a dozen or more white Republican men on a debate stage — most of them born on third base but convinced they hit a triple — complaining about how their tribe can’t get into college, can’t get a job, can’t get promoted and can’t get ahead all because of immigrants, “wokeness,” trade deals and affirmative action?

Folks, it’s dangerous for anyone to consume that much whine. Haley is a woman of color and the daughter of Indian immigrants. It’s a safe bet that life has actually taught her a thing or two about how to overcome real obstacles as opposed to imagined ones.

“My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities,” she recalled in the video. “And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”

A onetime rising star in the GOP whose political career lost some of its luster when she joined the Trump administration as U.N. ambassador, only to later distance herself from the former president, Haley would be — if she won enough primaries — the first woman and first Asian American whom Republicans ever nominated.

Liberals like to preach about the value of diversity. Yet they can’t handle the concept when conservatives display it. Witness the clumsy and sexist comments by CNN’s Don Lemon — the cable network’s chairman of woke — who recently dismissed Haley’s chances to reach the White House by saying the 51-year-old is past her “prime.” Lemon then grabbed a shovel and dug himself in deeper by explaining that, for women, the prime years are their 20s, 30s and “maybe” 40s.

Such a comment was always going to be offensive. But the remark is especially thickheaded given that the current occupant of the White House is an octogenarian. So President Joe Biden is not past his prime?

The fact that Haley’s gender is already getting headlines is ironic given that the candidate pledged she wouldn’t engage in “identity politics” during the campaign. That’s one of those silly assurances that white people never have to make, and we can expect Haley to break that promise before her first yard signs goes up.

Gender aside, I’m more interested in something else about Haley — the fact that she inhabits, along with tens of millions of other Americans, a kind of racial “no man’s land.” Haley is neither white nor Black. Just by virtue of who she is, and what she isn’t, she has already made a valuable contribution to this country’s diversity dialogue. It is long overdue for Americans to think more broadly about race and ethnicity and to have an honest conversation about the nation’s color scheme.

We’ve been here before, sort of. With a white mother and a Black father, Obama raised the profile of mixed-race individuals. Haley could do the same for another group that is often overlooked: people of color who — like me — don’t fall neatly into what is now an antiquated Black-and-white paradigm.

Americans need to have that talk. Now, thanks to Nikki Haley, we have the chance to kick it off. Let’s get started.

Ruben Navarrette’s email address is crimscribe@icloud.com. His podcast, “Ruben in the Center,” is available through every podcast app.

MOST READ
1
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
2
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
5
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

Sen. Rosen should stop tilting at windmills and worry about Biden’s policies.

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President- ...
LETTER: God would likely align himself with the Democrats
Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas

God, who loved us all and through his only son gave to the poor and fed the hungry, would likely align politically with the Democrats if he were to visit 2023 America.

Gasoline prices are displayed outside a convenience store as a motorist drives by, Thursday, Ma ...
LETTER: Lombardo bungles first crisis
Robert Perreault Las Vegas

So the gas pipeline leak, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first crisis, turns out to be a nothing burger.

More stories for you
VICTOR JOECKS: Will Haley try to beat Trump or help him?
VICTOR JOECKS: Will Haley try to beat Trump or help him?
Nikki Haley challenges Trump for ’24 GOP presidential nod
Nikki Haley challenges Trump for ’24 GOP presidential nod
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Mayorkas is not a good fit for DHS secretary
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Mayorkas is not a good fit for DHS secretary
LETTER: On Ukraine, is glass half empty or half full?
LETTER: On Ukraine, is glass half empty or half full?
LETTER: An older white woman understands her privilege
LETTER: An older white woman understands her privilege
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House