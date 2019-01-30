Artist Roy Purcell’s murals are located in a canyon at the base of the Cerbat Mountains near Chloride, Arizona. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read the Travel piece on Chloride in the Sunday Review-Journal. Deborah Wall gave a good overview of the town. But to see its heart, one must visit when they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This year, the parade will be March 16.

The town honors the early silver miners, who were mostly Irish, by re-creating a bit of their past. There will be bake sales, vendors selling everything from souvenirs to antiques, “shoot-outs” at the old corral, corned beef and cabbage, a raffle for some great and fun prizes and the parade.

It is small-town America at its best. The Las Vegas Valley Model A Ford Club has participated in the parade for more than 15 years. This year, we’ll again be driving our cars to Chloride.