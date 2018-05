Just goes to show you how detached from reality the Democrats truly are

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump called members of the MS-13 gang, who have committed unspeakable atrocities here in the United States, “animals.” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was outraged, calling them “people.”

Just goes to show you how detached from reality the Democrats truly are and how out of touch they are with mainstream America.